Mount Vernon teen arrested damaging property and resisting arrest

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - On Wednesday August 12, 19-year-old Ricky Stone was arrested for felony criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Officers from the Mt Vernon Police Department responded to the 400 block of North Street for a report of a male subject attempting to break into unoccupied home.
The first dispatch reports indicated a male had busted out the front window of the home.
As the first officer arrived on scene the male subject, Stone, began to run from the home to the west.
The officer followed Stone in her squad and then chased him on foot.
After a short foot pursuit, Stone was taken into custody without further incident.
Further investigation revealed Stone had damaged a vehicle in the driveway of the home with a brick and then approached the home.
Stone broke the glass out of the front door at the home and began threatening those inside with a metal rod.
Stone was incarcerated in the Jefferson County Justice Center.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.