Missouri children’s hospitals to receive $48 million in COVID-19 aid

”Children’s hospitals are an important part of our state and nation’s coronavirus response efforts,” said U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.). “But many of them, like other health care providers and hospitals, are in a difficult financial position after having to suspend non-emergency surgeries and purchase new equipment like PPE. This funding will help ensure children’s hospitals are able to continue providing high quality, specialized care. As Congress works toward the next coronavirus relief package, I will continue prioritizing relief for hospitals and providers so they have what they need to serve patients, save lives, and respond to this pandemic.”