Metropolis Police Department welcomes new K-9

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - The police department has a new addition to the family.
They welcomed K-9 Krypto, an 18-month-old Dutch shepherd.
According to the police department, Krypto and his handler, Officer Nick Holland, recently graduated from an intense certification and training academy.
Krypto was certified in narcotics detection, handler protection and tracking.
They say has a great temperament, and will also be used in school and group presentations and other community events.
