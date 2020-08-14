Metropolis Police Department welcomes new K-9

The Metropolis Police Department welcomed K-9 Krypto to the family. (Source: Metropolis Police Department)
By Amber Ruch | August 14, 2020 at 10:01 AM CDT - Updated August 14 at 10:01 AM

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - The police department has a new addition to the family.

They welcomed K-9 Krypto, an 18-month-old Dutch shepherd.

K-9 Krypto and his handler Officer Nick Holland.
K-9 Krypto and his handler Officer Nick Holland.

According to the police department, Krypto and his handler, Officer Nick Holland, recently graduated from an intense certification and training academy.

Krypto was certified in narcotics detection, handler protection and tracking.

They say has a great temperament, and will also be used in school and group presentations and other community events.

