Ky. deputies: Driver distracted by dog in car loses control, crashes

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies say a woman distracted by her dog lost control of her car and crashed.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 7500 block of 80 W in the Fancy Farm area around 7:57 a.m. on Friday, August 14.
Deputies say the 54-year-old driver was going eastbound on KY 80 W with her dog in the car. She told officers her dog distracted her and she dropped off the road, overcorrected, lost control and hit an embankment.
Her vehicle rolled multiple times.
When they arrived on scene, deputies say she was out of her vehicle, and some Good Samaritans were helping her. She was taken to a Paducah hospital.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by Good Samaritans, Fancy Farm Fire Department, Mayfield/Graves County EMS and Cecil’s Towing of Mayfield.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.