KSP looking for ‘Five-Finger Vape Villain'
"Five-Finger Vape Villain." (Source: Kentucky State Police)
By Matthew DeVault | August 14, 2020 at 6:30 AM CDT - Updated August 14 at 6:53 AM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say they are looking for who they call the “Five-Finger Vape Villain.”

Trooper Corey King posted these surveillance photos on Twitter, hoping someone will recognize the man.

KSP says he stole a case of 30 vape pens and ran from the Raceway near the jail in Owensboro.

Trooper King says the car he got away in was a green Nissan Maxima with tinted windows.

You’re asked to call state police if you know anything about the case.

