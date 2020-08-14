KSP looking for ‘Five-Finger Vape Villain'

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say they are looking for who they call the “Five-Finger Vape Villain.”
Trooper Corey King posted these surveillance photos on Twitter, hoping someone will recognize the man.
KSP says he stole a case of 30 vape pens and ran from the Raceway near the jail in Owensboro.
Trooper King says the car he got away in was a green Nissan Maxima with tinted windows.
You’re asked to call state police if you know anything about the case.
