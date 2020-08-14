ISP investigates I-57 shooting

DONGOLA, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 7 is investigating a shooting that happened on Interstate 57 near exit 24 at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 14.
The initial investigation has revealed a car had been struck several times by gunfire and three victims were injured.
All three victims are males from Cario, Ill, aged 18, 28 and 31.
All three were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The events surrounding the shooting remain under investigation and no further information is available at this time.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP District 13 at 618-542-2171 (Ext: 1207). Callers can remain anonymous.
