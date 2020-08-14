Hot and humid for your Saturday, scattered PM storms possible too

Showers and thunderstorms will fall apart as we move into the deeper evening hours. Tonight will be mainly dry for the Heartland. Dense fog is likely in areas hit hard by rain the last couple of days. The fog will burn off by the late morning on Saturday. Lots of sunshine will warm everyone into the upper 80s to lower 90s by Saturday afternoon. A frontal system will drop into the Heartland by the evening hours. This will bring a chance scattered showers and thunderstorms to parts of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri. Behind the front will will experience less humid air and highs below average. Also, we are expecting several mainly dry days next week.