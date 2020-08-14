Franklin County at warning level for COVID-19

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Bi-County Health Department has be notified that Franklin County is now at the warning level for COVID-19.
The Illinois Department of Health (IDPH) has issued this warning due to the increased level of COVID-19 in the county.
The indicators IDPH uses to determine if a county is experiencing stable COVID-19 activity, or if there are warning signs of increased COVID-19 risk in the county are:
- New cases per 100,000 people. If there are more than 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the county, this triggers a warning.
- Number of deaths. This metric indicates a warning when the weekly number of deaths increases more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.
- Weekly test positivity. This metric indicates a warning when the 7-day test positivity rate rises above 8%.
- ICU availability. If there are fewer than 20% of intensive care units available in the region, this triggers a warning.
- Weekly emergency department visits. This metric indicates a warning when the weekly percent of COVID-19-like-illness emergency department visits increase by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.
- Weekly hospital admissions. A warning is triggered when the weekly number of hospital admissions for COVID-19-like-illness increases by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.
- Tests perform. This metric is used to provide context and indicate if more testing is needed in the county.
- Clusters. This metric looks at the percent of COVID-19 cases associated with clusters or outbreaks and is used to understand large increase in cases.
Franklin County saw cases or outbreaks associated with businesses, large social gatherings, and out of state travel.
There have also been several instances of multiple cases among family members in the same, large household.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.