Egyptian Health Department reports one Saline County resident died due to COVID-19 complications

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of a Saline County resident who has died due to complications of COVID-19.
The Health Department was notified of five Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Two cases are in Saline County, and three are in White County.
To date, Saline County has had a total of 137 lab confirmed positives, including 3 deaths.
White County has had a total of 83 lab-confirmed positives.
Gallatin County has a total of 53 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including 2 deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
