Egyptian Health Department reports one Saline County resident died due to COVID-19 complications
By Ashley Smith | August 14, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT - Updated August 14 at 4:04 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of a Saline County resident who has died due to complications of COVID-19.

The Health Department was notified of five Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two cases are in Saline County, and three are in White County.

To date, Saline County has had a total of 137 lab confirmed positives, including 3 deaths.

White County has had a total of 83 lab-confirmed positives.

Gallatin County has a total of 53 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including 2 deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

