East Prairie Alert System

East Prairie rolls out a new emergency system to alert its residents.
“We at the city of East Prairie are trying to get the work out about our new text alert system” says East Prairie City Administrator Dennis Presley. He says the city wants everyone to be involved in what’s happening in the community.
“It’s important that everyone who has a family member that may not be seeing our social media messages or other marketing messages, that they let them know it’s something you may want to be involved with.
By texting east to55678 your cell number, you will automatically be added to the alert system. Afterword’s you will receive alerts about important notifications across the city.
“It could be water shutoffs, that we are notifying the residents of. It could be a street closure. It could be a police emergency of some kind.”
He says no matter what the alert is, the new system will keep the community informed.
“This is just one more way that we are trying to provide better services to our community. And for the community to feel like they can interact with the public officials in East Prairie. And it provides a vital service as well.”
Which is why Presley is encouraging everyone to take part in the text alert system and sign up for the service.
“It’s an absolute free service provide to you by the city. And we are proud to do it. It helps us and most importantly it helps the people of the community.
City of East Prairie officials encourage you to pass the alert information along to family members and friends, so that everyone can be notified of what’s happening across the town.
