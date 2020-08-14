38,298 coronavirus cases reported in Kentucky

KENTUCKY. (KFVS) - As of 4 p.m. Aug. 14, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 38,298 coronavirus cases in Kentucky.
679 were newly reported Friday.
“Today we continue to see high numbers of COVID-19 cases,” said Gov. Beshear. “At best we are at a plateau thanks to people’s wearing of facial coverings and we still need more time to reach a decline to get this state in the place we really need to be to do so many activities that we want.”
Eight new deaths were reported Friday, raising the total to 804 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
“Those are most likely moms, grandmothers, sisters, who people have lost,” said Gov. Beshear. “Aunts, loved ones. So let’s make sure that for them we are strong, we light those green lights and we ring those bells every day at 10 a.m.”
As of Friday, there have been at least 743,500 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky.
The positivity rate currently stands at 5.68%. At least 9,021 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
