Cardinals to play against Chicago White Sox on Saturday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cardinals will return to the field on Saturday to play the Chicago White Sox.
According to the team, Friday’s originally scheduled game will be made up on Saturday as part of a doubleheader starting at 12:10 p.m.
Other schedule updates are below.
Chicago Cubs
The three-game series was originally scheduled for August 7-9 at Busch Stadium. It will be rescheduled as part of three doubleheaders at Wrigley Field:
- Monday, August 17 at 4:15 p.m.
- Wednesday, August 19 at 1:20 p.m.
- Saturday, September 5 at 4:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates
The three-game series was originally scheduled for August 10-12 at Busch Stadium. It will be rescheduled as part of two doubleheaders:
- Thursday, August 27 at Busch Stadium at 2:15 p.m.
- Friday, September 18 at PNC Park at 3:05 p.m.
Minnesota Twins
The two-game series was scheduled for September 8-9 at Busch Stadium. It will now be played as a doubleheader on Tuesday, September 8 starting at 8:15 p.m.
Detroit Tigers
The postponed doubleheader was originally scheduled for August 13. It will be rescheduled at a later date.
