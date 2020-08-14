Cardinals to play against Chicago White Sox on Saturday

In this July 24, 2020, file photo, members of the St. Louis Cardinals wait to be introduced before the start of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in St. Louis. The Cardinals 4-game series against the Detroit Tigers was postponed Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, after more Cardinals players and staff staffers test positive for COVD-19. The series was to have been played in Detroit from Tuesday through Thursday. (Source: AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
By Amber Ruch | August 14, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT - Updated August 14 at 12:23 PM

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cardinals will return to the field on Saturday to play the Chicago White Sox.

According to the team, Friday’s originally scheduled game will be made up on Saturday as part of a doubleheader starting at 12:10 p.m.

Other schedule updates are below.

Chicago Cubs

The three-game series was originally scheduled for August 7-9 at Busch Stadium. It will be rescheduled as part of three doubleheaders at Wrigley Field:

  • Monday, August 17 at 4:15 p.m.
  • Wednesday, August 19 at 1:20 p.m.
  • Saturday, September 5 at 4:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates

The three-game series was originally scheduled for August 10-12 at Busch Stadium. It will be rescheduled as part of two doubleheaders:

  • Thursday, August 27 at Busch Stadium at 2:15 p.m.
  • Friday, September 18 at PNC Park at 3:05 p.m.

Minnesota Twins

The two-game series was scheduled for September 8-9 at Busch Stadium. It will now be played as a doubleheader on Tuesday, September 8 starting at 8:15 p.m.

Detroit Tigers

The postponed doubleheader was originally scheduled for August 13. It will be rescheduled at a later date.

