Calloway Co. schools back-to-school plan includes in-person classes, virtual learning, paper packets

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky school district says Governor Andy Beshear’s recommendation to return to in-person classes before September 28 is not in the best interest of their students and families.
The Calloway County School District released its back-to-school plan, which will include returning to in-person classes on August 24 as originally planned for families who choose that option.
Other options include virtual learning and a paper “packet model” with routine communication between teachers and students.
Calloway County Schools Superintendent Tres Settle said in a Facebook post, “we realize that in these strange times there is no one size fits all solution as perhaps public education has been viewed in former times.”
He said they spent three months preparing to help meet the needs of their students; and worked with local health officials, the Kentucky Department of Education used guidance from other federal and state agencies to create the plan.
