Bi-County Health Department reports 43 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON County, Ill. (KFVS) - Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of 43 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the region.
17 cases are in Franklin County, and 26 cases are in Williamson County.
To date, there have been a total of 530 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 232 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including 6 deaths in Williamson County and 1 death in Franklin County related to COVID-19.
Of these positive cases, 290 have recovered in Williamson County and 112 have recovered in Franklin County.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.