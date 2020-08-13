Virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony held for Kentucky abandoned mine lands pilot projects

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The first-ever virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in the Capitol Rotunda Thursday to celebrate the completion of Abandoned Mine Lands (AML) Pilot Program economic development and tourism-related projects in Perry, Floyd and Clay counties.
New construction at the EastPark Industrial Site will span Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Greenup and Lawrence counties. They are a result of multiple investments, including more than $14 million in Abandoned Mine Lands Pilot Program grants.
“I am committed to bringing economic opportunity to all regions of Kentucky, to create good jobs and make life better for every Kentucky family,” Gov. Beshear said. “We’ve already made great strides in bringing greater investment to the region. In the coming months and years, more and more of these projects will continue, bringing jobs and economic diversity to Eastern Kentucky.”
Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers said, “The ribbon-cutting celebration is a revival in the coalfields of Eastern Kentucky where abandoned mine lands are coming back to life in the form of new industries and new opportunities. We’re proving that Kentucky’s Appalachian region is not only one of the most beautiful parts of the country, full of tourism adventures, but we can also competitively manufacture top-of-the-line products with high-tech equipment.”
Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman at the ribbon-cutting said, “It is exciting to see these projects, selected for funding in prior years, being completed. These projects are bringing jobs, tourism dollars and economic vitality to these communities.”
