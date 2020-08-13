37,686 total COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky

KENTUCKY. (KFVS) - As of 4 p.m. Aug. 13, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 37,686 coronavirus cases in Kentucky.
785 were newly reported Thursday.
“We know that we have a lot of work to do to create the type of safe environments that we need to,” said Gov. Beshear. “Wearing a facial covering is working. Other steps are working. But we need you to stick with it. We cannot make decisions that are going to cause a significant spread.”
There were six new deaths Thursday, raising the total to 796 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
“Let’s make sure we continue those green lights and ringing those bells,” said Gov. Beshear. “That’s for these families. Let’s honor those we’ve lost.”
