S7HD reports 16 newly recovered COVID-19 patient

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reports 16 new recovered cases of COVID-19 in the region.
Currently, there are 496 residents from the Southern Seven region who have recovered.
There are 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
Three are in Johnson County, one is in Massac County, another three are in Pulaski County, and eight are in Union County.
Southern Seven Health Department will report on the number of confirmed positive cases as more cases appear. Currently, S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 607 cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic in the United States. Southern Seven confirms a total of 9,593 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in the region as of August 7. There have been 21 deaths reported by S7HD in the region since the start of the pandemic.
