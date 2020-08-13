S7HD reports 16 newly recovered COVID-19 patient

Southern Seven Health Department will report on the number of confirmed positive cases as more cases appear. Currently, S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 607 cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic in the United States. Southern Seven confirms a total of 9,593 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in the region as of August 7. There have been 21 deaths reported by S7HD in the region since the start of the pandemic.