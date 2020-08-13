Perry County Humane Society wins senior pet adoption grant

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Humane Society (PCHS) was recently awarded a $1000 Petfinder Foundation Senior Pet Adoption Grant.
The grant is designed to help senior pets get adopted.
Sadly, because of their age and health issues, older pets are often overlooked at shelters.
PCHS will use the funds to provide pain medication, heartworm treatment, and an orthopedic bed for its most recent oldest resident, a lab mix named Christian.
Christian came to shelter when her owner was no longer able to care for her.
At age 16 and with advanced arthritis, she was unlikely to attract many potential adopters.
She was lucky and caught the eye of a local woman, who said, “When I saw her face on Facebook, I could just see in her eyes that she wanted love. I couldn’t stand the thought of her spending her last days in a shelter. She needed to feel special.”
PCHS was able to send Christian home with all her medications and the promise of a new bed.
Her new family reports that she is great with kids, loves getting loved on, and is fitting in well with the other dogs in the home.
She even enjoyed a recent camping trip!
”We’re so grateful to the Petfinder Foundation for this grant,” said Julie Falkenberry, PCHS Board President. “When we talked to Christian’s new mom about her health issues, we were able to reassure her that we could cover those expenses so she could concentrate on Christian’s happiness and not have to worry about the cost of her care.”
