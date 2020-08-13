Perry County Health department reports potential COVID-19 exposure at Mary Jane Burgers and Brew

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department is reporting a potential exposure to COVID-19 at Mary Jane Burgers and Brew.
Those that was at the restaurant on Wednesday, August 5, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. should monitor for symptoms for 14 days.
Anyone who develops symptoms should reach out to their medical provider to seek testing and stay home until any testing results are received.
The affected business has been contacted and is following health department recommendations in response to this exposure.
