Paducah man arrest for impersonating an ATF Agent

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Corey A Thorson, 45 years old of Paducah has been arrested for impersonating an ATF Agent.
On June 23, a victim stated that Thorson, contacted them via phone and text message and claimed to be a federal agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.
The victim told detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office that Thorson made several threats of arrest if his demands weren’t met.
Detectives contacted the ATF field office in Paducah and verified that Thorson was not an ATF agent.
Later, on August 11, Detectives were notified by another victim who claimed that Thorson presented himself as an ATF agent.
Thorson threaten that if his demands weren’t met, in this case child custody agreements, that agents would arrest the victim.
Then on Aug. 12, detectives made contact with yet another victim.
The victim who stated that Thorson had presented himself as an ATF agent.
They stated that Thorson made demands of the victim, and threatened the victim if those demands were not met.
Detectives contacted the McCracken County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office and the US Attorney’s Office and reviewed the case.
A state arrest warrant was issued for Thorson in this case.
Thorson is presently on supervised release with the US Probation and Parole Office in Paducah due to a conviction of federal charges.
Detectives made contact with federal parole officers who agreed to call Thorson in to their office.
In the morning of Aug 13, detectives arrested Thorson without incident at the US Probation and Parole office in Paducah.
Thorson was lodged at the McCracken County Regional Jail.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.
Detectives believe that there are more victims in this case.
If you have information of additional instances of Corey Thorson impersonating a federal agent to please call the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719.
