1,834 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,834 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 24 additional deaths, on Thursday, August 13.
The health department reported a total of 200,427 cases, including 7,696 deaths.
As of Wednesday night, 1,628 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 383 patients were in the ICU and 127 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Currently, 3,235,807 Illinoisans have been tested for the virus.
