MSHSAA board of directors approves possible alternate schedules

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State High School Activities Association Board of Directors took action to approve alternate seasons if a school has a sport of sports that cannot continue in the traditional season.
The board met virtually on Thursday morning, August 13.
“The traditional seasons are still being offered at this time for those schools able to participate,” said MSHSAA Executive Director Dr. Kerwin Urhahn, “Today’s action by the Board of Directors puts into place a plan of action our staff devised in the event a school is not able to participate partially or in whole. This could give those students an opportunity to complete a season in their sport.”
They said schools may use the alternate fall sport seasons for any sport if the sport meets certain thresholds including, but not limited to, length of traditional season participation and access to traditional postseason.
Schools choosing to use the alternate fall season for any sport will automatically be included in the alternate spring season. They may opt out of any alternate spring sport season or seasons by contacting the MSHSSA office.
According to the plan, the winter season would remain in intact with the first possible practice on Monday, November 1. The winter season ends on March 20.
They said schools would be allowed to join the winter season when their local guidelines allow.
In the alternate fall season, the first allowable competitions would be able to start on March 12 and end by May 1.
For the alternate spring season, competitions would be able to start on May 14 and end by July 10.
According to the board, a school’s team competing in an alternate season for any sport may not exceed the allowable number of weeks allowed in the traditional season as well as not exceed any contest limitations of the traditional season.
