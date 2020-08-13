Most of Pinckneyville Mardi Gras celebrations canceled

PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - After conferring with Pinckneyville City officials, the Perry County Health Department, and other area event organizers, the Chamber Board has made the decision to cancel most of the events related to the 98th Annual Mardi Gras.
The parade, vendor fair, car show, and business trick or treat are cancelled.
The Board took a Facebook poll, and after seeing the results they proposed a plan to City officials and the Health Department.
However, the COVID-19 situation in the area changed significantly since the July 15 poll.
After learning new information, the Board, City officials and the Health Department decided to change the 2020 plans.
Mardi Gras takes months of planning and preparation. With the current information available, the board decided to move forward with the Mardi Gras events that can be done safely for the public.
The will be the Mardi Gras Pageant and the 50/50 Drawing.
The Board is working on a “few other fun and different things.”
T-shirts and other merchandise will also be available to the public.
