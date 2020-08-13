More scattered heavy rain expected tonight and Friday

Isolated flash flooding possible through the evening hours. Overnight, more scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. This trend continues through the day on Friday. On and off showers and thunderstorms will bring heavy downpours. Not everyone will get wet on Friday, but expect more isolated flash flooding under those areas with thunderstorms. Lows tonight will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Highs will vary on Friday afternoon. If you stay dry you will be in the upper 80s, if you get hit with rain you will likely only see highs in the lower to mid 80s. Everyone will be very sticky. A frontal system will bring slight rain and thunderstorm chances over the weekend, but the widespread rain we’ve seen lately looks unlikely. Behind the front, much more comfortable air and much drier air will move in and stick with us through much of next week’s workweek.