Man accused of hitting pedestrian in Marshall County, Ky.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly hit a pedestrian and another parked vehicle.
Ryan Young, of La Center, was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident and fourth-degree assault.
According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, deputes were dispatched to a crash on Industrial Parkway on Wednesday, August 12.
Deputies say witnesses told them the driver of a vehicle appeared to have intentionally hit a pedestrian before hitting another vehicle.
They found and arrested the driver, identified as Ryan Young.
Deputies were assisted on scene by the Marshall County EMS, Gilbertsville Fire Department, Calvert City Police Department and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
