KY 307 blocked by SEMI truck at railroad underpass in Hickman Co.

By Amber Ruch | August 13, 2020 at 9:45 AM CDT - Updated August 13 at 9:45 AM

HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - All lanes of KY 307 are blocked near the 1 mile marker due to a SEMI truck stuck at the railroad underpass.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, this is along KY 307 about a mile north of the Hickman-Fulton County line between KY 94 and KY 1698/Johnson Road.

The estimated duration is two hours.

Drivers may self-detour via KY 94, U.S. 51 and KY 924.

KYTC reminded everyone the underpass has a well-marked 12-feet, 6-inch height clearance.

