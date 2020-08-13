Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry stolen from a Bowling Green home and business

Police say on July 13, just before 10:30 a.m., three men, pretending to be delivery drivers, knocked on the door of a Bowling Green residence/home office. An employee answered the door and was met by a man who showed a gun. The employee was knocked to the ground, tied up, and received extensive injuries during the attack. One of the suspects disabled the security cameras and the other began searching the house for a large safe. Two of the men used a moving dolly to remove the safe and load it into a van.