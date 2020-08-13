Herrin Highschool student tests positive for COVID-19

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Just two days after classes started at Herrin High School, a student has tested positive for COVID-19.
Just after 10:00 a.m., August 13, the school district learned of the possible COVID-19 exposure.
All students who were in close contact with the infected student have been quarantined.
There has been no word on any staff that came in close contact with them.
Parents were informed and the students were released.
The district is reminding parents to keep their children at home if they have any symptoms of COVID-19, or are awaiting test results.
