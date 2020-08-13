Heartland Pharmacist announces new plans for a older building in Cape Girardeau.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Pharmacist Suzanne Hightower wants to add a new attraction to one building sitting in the heart of downtown Cape Girardeau.
"I bought what people call the old Pitters building on Broadway," she said.
Hightower said this building needs a lot of work.
"It was in bad shape the biggest part was the roof was about to collapse," she said.
She said the building is special because of its history.
"Supposedly, there was a speakeasy in the basement, and people would drop their kids off at that the theater," she said.
Now, she hopes to add something for college students, tourists, and working professionals.
“I’m going to have six luxury apartments, and four on the top and two on the bottom, and I’m going to have a coffee company called Speakeasy Coffee Company,” she said.
A few people said they look forward to continued growth downtown.
"I remember growing up, and I didn't think there were as many businesses, and now coming down here, there are just so many businesses, and it makes me happy because I feel like this area is thriving," they said.
"I'm here three times a week, so I would love to see different things within the downtown area you see a lot of shops right now, and they're all boarded up or not existing," they said.
Hightower said she excited for what’s to come! “We’re trying to make downtown a thriving downtown so, people want to visit,” she said.
