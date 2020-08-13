Harrisburg, Ill. man injured in motorcycle crash on Ill. Rte. 145

MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was injured in a motorcycle crash on Illinois Route 145 southbound on Wednesday evening, August 12.
According to Illinois State Police, the preliminary investigation showed a 2009 Harley Davidson was going southbound on Illinois Route 145, just south of U.S. 45 around 8:04 p.m. when, for an unknown reason, it left the road to the right.
The motorcycle hit the ditch and overturned, causing the driver, a 44-year-old Harrisburg man, to be ejected.
Troopers say he was airlifted to an area hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries.
