Gov. Parson to hold briefing at Mo. State Fair

SEDALIA, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson will be at the Missouri State Fair on Thursday, August 13.
The governor will tour different events at the fair and hold a news briefing at 12 p.m.
On Wednesday evening, Governor Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson joined the Missouri State Fair Foundation for its revised gala and attended the Missouri National Guard’s Legacy Flag Dedication ceremony.
In July, it was announced the fair would be a youth livestock show only this year due to the pandemic. Thursday is the first day of the fair. It goes on through August 23.
Later on Thursday, the governor will attend a broadband development event in Columbia, Mo.
