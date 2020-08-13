Foggy and Cloudy Thursday Morning

Temperatures in the low 70s with cloudy skies this morning. An isolated shower or storm is possible as well. Patchy to dense fog most likely forming east of the Mississippi River which will reduce visibility. High temperatures will be cooler than average again today, in mid 80s, due to cloud cover and rain/storms. Any precipitation that does develop across the Heartland during the afternoon will produce frequent lightning and very heavy rain. Feel-like temps may be in the low 90s if some peaks of sunshine arrive.