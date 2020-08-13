First Alert: Fog likely this morning

(KFVS) - Temperatures will be in the low 70s with cloudy skies this morning.
Lisa Michaels said an isolated shower or storm is possible as well.
Patchy to dense fog will most likely form east of the Mississippi River, which will reduce visibility. High temperatures will be cooler than average again today, in the mid-80s, due to cloud cover and rain/storms.
Any precipitation that does develop across the Heartland during the afternoon will produce frequent lightning and very heavy rain. Feel-like temps may be in the low 90s if some peaks of sunshine arrive.
Chances of rain/storms will stick around on Friday due to an upper-low and a stationary front near us. A cold front will give us chances for storms over the weekend, especially on Sunday.
It will be a cool and comfortable relief next week as a drier air mass moves in Monday.
