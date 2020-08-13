Fire Department Releases CPR App for the Community

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department has just rolled out a new mobile app which helps to make you a life saver.
“What we are looking to do is increase cardiac arrest survivability in the City of Cape Girardeau.” says Fire Chief Travis Hollis . He says to help make that happen, you must download the Pulse Point Responder app on your mobile device.
“We do know that for every minute that CPR is delayed, the survival rate decreases by 7 to 10 percent. So, the goal is to get people pumping on chests as fast as possible.”
He says with the app, sometimes you can respond, faster than a medical professional.
“The Pulse Point App is a CPR app that leverages community responders. So, if you are trained in CPR, if you are within a quarter of a mile of a CPR event that happens in a public place your notified.”
Chief says, you don’t have to be CPR certified to help in an emergency if you have the app, but you should have a basic understanding of how it works.
“What we are looking for it to start refusing the brain with oxygenated blood from the heart, so once you pump on the chest, that’s essentially what you are doing.”
The Pulse Point Responder app has three main benefits. It works as a fire department scanner; it also helps speed up community response., and it allows you to properly give chest compression’s, in an emergency.
“So, if you’re just wondering what your fire department is doing or if you see a truck rolling down the street. You can actually go to the app and see what we’re responding too.
The app is readily available to everyone who wants to help.
“Currently we have about 100 people that have downloaded it in the city and we really need to get those numbers up to increase community responders.”
Hollis tells KFVS12 the Pulse Point Responder app is currently available to download from the app store, free of charge.
