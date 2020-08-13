Egyptian Health Department reports 6 new cases of COVID-19

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of six Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Saline County has one new case, Gallatin County has one new case as well, and White County has four new cases of COVID-19.
Saline County has had a total of 135 lab confirmed positives, including 2 deaths.
White County has had a total of 80 lab-confirmed positives.
Gallatin County has a total of 53 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including 2 deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.