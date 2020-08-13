15 eastern Kentucky local governments to receive $4 Million in CARES Act reimbursements

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - In collaboration with the Department for Local Government (DLG), today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 15 Eastern Kentucky governments were approved for $3,891,092 in reimbursements from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act for local governments with expenses related to COVID-19.
“Our local governments have been lifelines in our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why this funding is so important,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are grateful for their hard work and dedication to keeping Kentuckians safe.”
DLG Commissioner Dennis Keene said the reimbursements are essential for local governments.
“We know our local governments are experiencing decreases in revenue, making this funding even more important while we combat this virus,” said Commissioner Keene. “Our staff is working diligently to make the process simple and efficient so we can get reimbursements out the door to our cities and counties as quickly as possible.”
For additional information and to apply for reimbursement, visit DLG’s website.
