CFTF warns of romance scams during COVID-19 pandemic

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Consumer Fraud Task Force (CFTF) is warning consumers of romance scams during COVID-19 pandemic.
More people are feeling isolated and turning to the internet to communicate because of the pandemic. Scammers are working hard to take advantage of the health crisis.
Task Force members have received a steady stream of romance scam reports.
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Consumer Sentinel Network has received more than 12,000 romance scam reports during the first two quarters of 2020.
Consumers reported more than $200 million in romance scam losses to the FTC in 2019.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.