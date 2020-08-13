Carbondale man pled guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Eric S. Brown, 37, of Carbondale, Illinois, pled guilty to the charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm and was sentenced to serve 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections to be followed by a three year period of mandatory supervised release.
On May 18, 2019, Brown was in the custody of law enforcement at the Carbondale Police Department.
While in the processing area, Brown took out a firearm that had been concealed in his waistband, pointed the firearm in the direction of a police officer and fired.
The police officer was not hit and was not hurt.
After around three hours of negotiations, Brown surrendered the firearm.
Video cameras in the processing area of the department captured the event.
The investigation was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department.
Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca Blomer was responsible for the prosecution of this case.
