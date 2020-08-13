BIG Grants for small businesses in Ill. announced

CARTERVILLE, IL. (KFVS) -Wednesday, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the BIG Grants for small businesses. With the majority of the recipients being in Northern Illinois, very few Southern Illinois businesses received money during the first batch.
Tom’s Place in De Soto and The Avenue Barbershop and Hair Salon were two of the few to receive money.
Both businesses were very happy to receive this extra money to help their businesses out.
Owner of Tom’s Place in De Soto, Lesee Sorenson said he is ecstatic about the new grant. “Right now all restaurants in southern Illinois is struggling, and any help we can get is going to, maybe, enable us to survive.”
He said its nice receiving a grant compared to a loan where you have to pay it back. “A grant is different now, you know we don’t have to worry about paying that money back so that, it’s fantastic.”
He just hopes more people decide to come and eat out.
“$20,000 is not the most important thing, the most important thing is people go out and visit restaurants.”
Over in Herrin, The Avenue Barbershop and Salon is thrilled to receive the extra help as well. Owners Evan and Olivia Porter are ready to put that money into use.
“I think we’re going to use it to kind of recover a bit from the PPE that we did need to purchase and all of the cleaning supplies.” said Olivia Porter.
The Porters are excited to be able to represent where they are from, with most of the money being distributed to businesses outside of Chicago.
“I think that its great that we are a small southern Illinois business and we can grab this opportunity and have this grant money and show the whole state that southern Illinois has great businesses.”
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.