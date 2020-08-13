Bi-County Health Department reports 41 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of 41 new cases of COVID-19 in the region.
10 cases are in Franklin County, and 31 cases are in Williamson County.
Bi-County is also investigating an outbreak at a long term care facility.
To date, there have been a total of 504 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 215 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County, including 6 deaths in Williamson County and 1 death in Franklin County related to COVID-19.
Of the positive cases, 290 have recovered in Williamson County and 112 have recovered in Franklin County.
