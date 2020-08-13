Anna man sentenced for possession of contraband in a penal institution.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Troy L. Guynn, age 43, of Anna, Ill., was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of possession of contraband in a penal institution.
On July 9, following his arrest on a Union County warrant, Guynn smuggled a small baggy containing methamphetamine into the Jackson County Jail.
Three days later, Guynn ingested some of the drug in his cell, causing him to panic and call for assistance.
Deputies recovered the remaining amount of methamphetamine.
On August 12, Guynn pled guilty and was sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by a two year period of mandatory supervised release.
The investigation was conducted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant State’s Attorney Andrew W. Suthard was responsible for the prosecution of this case
