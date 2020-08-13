Anheuser-Busch donating hand sanitizer for November elections

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - St. Louis-based brewer Anheuser-Busch is producing and donating more than eight million ounces of hand sanitizer to send to polling locations across the United States for this November’s General Election.
“Missouri’s local election authorities have benefited from partnerships with a wide variety of companies and organizations, and this type of support from one of America’s most long-standing companies is another example of the cooperation and generosity that makes America truly unique,” said Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. “I am proud that one of the economic anchors of St. Louis is showing the U.S. what it means to do business in the ‘Show-Me State’.”
In coordination with NASS, the National Association of State Election Directors (NASED) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Anheuser-Busch will distribute the hand sanitizer to state election offices that have requested it to help ensure the safety of voters and poll workers throughout the election process.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.