Aluminum shortage affects Cape Girardeau County Businesses

CAPE GIRARDEAU/JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - You may have noticed your favorite beverage is out of stock at convenience stores and that's due to another shortage caused by the pandemic. This time, it's aluminum.
“We don’t know what all we’re going to get,” Faith Newell said.
Faith Newell works at ZX Convenience Store in Jackson. She said she’s noticing the store is receiving smaller shipments of canned drinks from distributors.
“Over the next couple of weeks it’s probably going to just be short ones, small ones that we’re going to be getting so we’ll be out frequently more,” Newell said.
Andrew Shipman is the manager of Cape Metal Recyclers. He said the pandemic is affecting his aluminum intake.
“There’s customers almost minute by minute here with aluminum and other materials,” Shipman said.
He said the amount of cans and other aluminum coming in has picked up during the pandemic and he thinks it’s because people are spending more time at home.
“They’re going to clean up all their beer cans behind the shed and so some of our business has actually increased during this time,” Shipman said.
He said he thinks the manufacturers are struggling to produce the cans fast enough because many people are buying in bulk from stores.
“We just have to tell them that were out at the moment and hopefully we’ll get some in our next shipment,” Newell said.
Newell said she’s seeing more of a shortage in alcoholic beverages than others.
