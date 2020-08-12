What you need to know Aug. 12

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, Aug. 12.
Light to patchy fog and light rain with isolated storms are possible this morning.
Rain and storm chances increase during the late morning into the afternoon.
Severe weather is not expected, but storms could produce very heavy rain and frequent lightning.
Flash flooding is expected.
Afternoon highs will be cooler in the low-to-mid 80s, due to clouds and storms.
Chances of rain and storms continue through the end of the week.
Another break from the heat and humidity begins early next week.
- A search is underway for a murder suspect that the Iron County Sheriff says is armed and dangerous.
- Joe Biden named California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate on Tuesday, making history by selecting the first Black woman to compete on a major party’s presidential ticket.
- Nearly an hour of police body camera footage of George Floyd’s fatal arrest in Minneapolis has been released.
- Today new students will begin the move-in process on the campus of Southern Illinois University, with social distancing measures.
- A crumbling college football season took a massive hit Tuesday when the Big Ten and Pac-12, two historic and powerful conferences, succumbed to the pandemic and canceled their fall football seasons.
- Russia on Tuesday became the first country to approve a coronavirus vaccine, a move that was met with international skepticism and unease because the shots have only been studied in dozens of people.
- A presidential gaffe has turned into a bonanza for sales of a T-shirt sold by the National Museum of American Jewish History.
- A Tennessee woman will never forget the driver’s license she recently received in the mail after the DMV accidentally put a photo of an empty chair on it.
- A new study from researchers at Duke University tackles which masks work and which don’t.
