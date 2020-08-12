Stoddard County Fair canceled due to COVID-19

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - The Stoddard County Fair Board decided to cancel the 2020 fair due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fair board chairman Henry Kestner said organizers have been considering this since the beginning of summer.
As more events are canceled or postponed, Kestner said the board feels like it’s making the right decision to call off this year’s fair.
“This affects not only us but Tinsley amusements, and all the civic organizations that have concession stands, all the other vendors, all those people are going to be at a loss to with us not having the fair,” Kestner said.
Kestner also said lack of funds for cleaning contributed to the cancellation.
The 4H and FFA livestock show will go on. Those events will be held September 24-26.
