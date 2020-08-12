SoutheastHEALTH Foundation announces scholarship awards

SoutheastHEALTH Foundation announces scholarship awards
SoutheastHEALTH Foundation has announced recipients of healthcare scholarships made possible by the Foundation and the generosity of individual and family donors. (Source: SoutheastHealth)
By Jessica Ladd | August 12, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT - Updated August 12 at 3:55 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SoutheastHEALTH Foundation has announced recipients of healthcare scholarships made possible by the Foundation and the generosity of individual and family donors.

Thirty-one students received $42,500 in scholarship awards.

“Because of the generosity of donors, our scholarship recipients are working to enter a field dedicated to helping others, said SoutheastHEALTH Foundation President Patti Ranzini. “Our scholarship programs not only make a difference to patients, but also to our communities, as scholars meet their academic goals and enter the healthcare work force.”

This year’s recipients include:

Enrolled in SoutheastHEALTH College of Nursing and Health Sciences programs:

Audrey Beggs, Polly DuVal Kinder Scholarship

Keionna Howard, L.P. Maxwell, MD, Scholarship

Mariah Bullington, Hutson Family Scholarship

McKenzie Belt, Ilena Aslin Scholarship

Lauren Alexander, Jean Chapman, MD, Scholarship

Shelby Wunderlich, Karen Crites Henderickson, EdD, RN, NEA-BC Scholarship

Allison Woodfin, Dorothy Kies Penzel Scholarship

Madalyn Tilley, Balsamo Family Scholarship

Andrea VanGennip, James W. Wente Scholarship

Keely Felts, Margaret Foster Roberts Scholarship

Winter Brodrick, Nancy Ann Bray Scholarship

Katara Pruett, William and Martina Scott Scholarship

Sarah Hill, Ronald James Schwent Nursing Scholarship

Kenna Sadler, Sheila R. Caskey, PhD, Scholarship

Miranda Maddox, Tom Welch Radiography Scholarship

Cody Gills, Hazel Harrison Strickler Scholarship

Brittany Zimmerman, Hazel Harrison Strickler Scholarship

Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center

Shannon Davis, Charlotte Black Sargent Scholarship

Three Rivers College

Sarah Calhoun, Ilena Aslin Scholarship

University of Washington

Cynthia Hoffman, Margaret Foster Roberts Scholarship

A.T. Still University

Jacob Manier, SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Scholarship

Cox College

Cassidy Sawyer, SoutheatHEALTH Foundation Scholarship

Arkansas State University

Austin Bucher, O.D. Niswonger Scholarship

Tayla Meyr, SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Auxiliary Scholarship

Central Methodist University

Tracy Lewis, SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Auxiliary Scholarship

Mineral Area College

Jacquelyn Twidwell, Elda Haertling Scholarship

US Bank Foundation Giving Program-Grant

Lacee Baker

Matthew Lynn

Brittany Matthew

Anthony McGhee

Alisia Reed

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.