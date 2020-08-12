SoutheastHEALTH Foundation announces scholarship awards

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SoutheastHEALTH Foundation has announced recipients of healthcare scholarships made possible by the Foundation and the generosity of individual and family donors.
Thirty-one students received $42,500 in scholarship awards.
“Because of the generosity of donors, our scholarship recipients are working to enter a field dedicated to helping others, said SoutheastHEALTH Foundation President Patti Ranzini. “Our scholarship programs not only make a difference to patients, but also to our communities, as scholars meet their academic goals and enter the healthcare work force.”
This year’s recipients include:
Enrolled in SoutheastHEALTH College of Nursing and Health Sciences programs:
Audrey Beggs, Polly DuVal Kinder Scholarship
Keionna Howard, L.P. Maxwell, MD, Scholarship
Mariah Bullington, Hutson Family Scholarship
McKenzie Belt, Ilena Aslin Scholarship
Lauren Alexander, Jean Chapman, MD, Scholarship
Shelby Wunderlich, Karen Crites Henderickson, EdD, RN, NEA-BC Scholarship
Allison Woodfin, Dorothy Kies Penzel Scholarship
Madalyn Tilley, Balsamo Family Scholarship
Andrea VanGennip, James W. Wente Scholarship
Keely Felts, Margaret Foster Roberts Scholarship
Winter Brodrick, Nancy Ann Bray Scholarship
Katara Pruett, William and Martina Scott Scholarship
Sarah Hill, Ronald James Schwent Nursing Scholarship
Kenna Sadler, Sheila R. Caskey, PhD, Scholarship
Miranda Maddox, Tom Welch Radiography Scholarship
Cody Gills, Hazel Harrison Strickler Scholarship
Brittany Zimmerman, Hazel Harrison Strickler Scholarship
Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center
Shannon Davis, Charlotte Black Sargent Scholarship
Three Rivers College
Sarah Calhoun, Ilena Aslin Scholarship
University of Washington
Cynthia Hoffman, Margaret Foster Roberts Scholarship
A.T. Still University
Jacob Manier, SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Scholarship
Cox College
Cassidy Sawyer, SoutheatHEALTH Foundation Scholarship
Arkansas State University
Austin Bucher, O.D. Niswonger Scholarship
Tayla Meyr, SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Auxiliary Scholarship
Central Methodist University
Tracy Lewis, SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Auxiliary Scholarship
Mineral Area College
Jacquelyn Twidwell, Elda Haertling Scholarship
US Bank Foundation Giving Program-Grant
Lacee Baker
Matthew Lynn
Brittany Matthew
Anthony McGhee
Alisia Reed
