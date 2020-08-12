S7HD reports 26 new recovered cases of COVID-19

Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reported eight new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region. (Source: AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By Jessica Ladd | August 12, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT - Updated August 12 at 4:47 PM

SOUTHERN SEVEN COUNTIES (KFVS) - Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reported eight new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.

All individuals with active cases of COVID-19 are being isolated.

The newly confirmed cases by gender and age are as follows:

  • Johnson County: One female 20s, two females 50s, one male 50s
  • Massac County: One male 50s
  • Pope County: Two female 30s
  • Union County: Two females 20s

The health department also reported 26 new recovered cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.

Currently, there are 480 individuals from the Southern Seven region who have recovered.

S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 584 cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic in the United States.

There have been 21 deaths reported by S7HD.

