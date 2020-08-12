Southeast Mo. State hoping to fight coronavirus with ‘Protect the Nest’ plan

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Students and employees who enter the campus at Southeast Missouri State University will be issued a protective kit to help fight the coronavirus.
“The Protect the Nest plan is about understanding what you can do as an individual, to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Vice President of Enrollment Debbie Below, as this year everyone on campus will be required to wear a mask.
“Our employees have had a chance to get used to working in this environment now for the past couple of months as we return from our telework environment.”
When the students return, they will have certain rules to follow.
“So, what is expected of the students first is that they are already at this point preparing to return to campus safely,” Below said. “That they are maintaining social distance and not participating in large gatherings as they prepare to return to campus.”
This fall, all students and employees will receive a protect the nest kit. The kit includes two face coverings, hand sanitizer and a daily symptom check card to help keep our community healthy.
“Students who are living on campus will receive the kit during the move in process,” she said. “And all other students will be notified of a location on campus where they can access a kit.”
Below said as University leaders learn more, they will adapt their policies to the guidelines.
“But to date, as I said, we are very pleased with the way our employees and those students who have already been a part of the university this summer, have engaged with the plan.”
Below said she encouraged everyone to read and follow the Protect the Nest plan before returning to campus.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.