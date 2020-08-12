Power failure results in a fire on the campus of John A. Logan College

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - At 11:42 a.m., an electrical system failure resulted in a fire on the campus of John A. Logan College.
Due to the electrical failure, two employees became trapped in an elevator.
Campus police were the first on the scene and extinguished a small fire.
The Carterville Fire Department responded and extracted the two employees from the elevator.
Two firefighters and the two employees were transported to area hospitals. There is no information on their status at this time.
The State Fire Marshall and the Carterville Fire Department are investigating the fire.
The campus community was informed about the situation via text, and the campus was evacuated and closed.
Due to smoke damage and the power outage, the campus will be closed through Friday, but instruction, advising, and other services will continue remotely.
Monitor the College website, Volmail, JALCTEXT, and local media for the most up-to-date information.
