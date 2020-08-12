Murphysboro starts new school year with blended schedule, new superintendent

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Murphysboro Unit School District #186 will begin the 2020-2021 academic year on August 17.
With the start of the new year, the district will also have a new superintendent, Dr. Annie Evers.
Dr. Evers is a familiar face around educators in southern Illinois. She led the Cairo School District for eight years.
“I left Cairo the community. Turned in my keys and left at about 7 o’clock on June 30th and on July 1st, I was here,” Evers said.
Excited for Murphysboro to be her new home, Evers said leaving Cairo was still tough.
“Leaving is always hard,” she said as she choked up. “Especially when you build roots and establish a presence in the community. But the gift that they were to me I see Murphysboro just as equal of a gift.”
“I don’t have to reinvent or remake a community, what was going on in Murphysboro was sound foundational best practices for students, and we are just going to get better,” she said.
Amid a pandemic, change has become the constant. However, Evers said she’s ready. “I was born ready. I think that’s just innately who I am as a leader and as a human being,” she said.
Murphysboro schools will start school with a blended-hybrid schedule.
All students will attend classes remotely on Mondays. Students with the last names A through J will attend in-person classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with students K through Z attending in-person classes on Wednesdays and Fridays.
Evers said the schools are prepared to go to all remote instruction, if necessary. “We will be able to make those adjustments and still work with kids a very meaningful way,” she said.
Evers is thankful for the team and support. “It really does take a team to make the dream work, and so it might not be ideal times in 2020 with COVID and all the uncertainty about health and safety and well-being. But we are going to do our best to operate safely,” she said.
For more information about the district’s back to school plan, click here.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.